Video: Halestorm on Into The Wild Life

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale dropped by the TeamRock headquarters to give us the lowdown on their third full-length release.

According to Lzzy, their follow-up to 2012’s The Strange Case Of… provided them with the opportunity to approach the recording routine a little differently.

“We ended up throwing away everything that made us comfortable about the process,” says Lzzy of Into The Wild Life. “New producer, new city, new mindset. We recorded the basic tracks live, in a circle, in this beautiful church in Nashville. What you’re hearing on this album is unapologetically Halestorm.”

Find out more about their new album by watching the video below.

Once you’ve watched the video, check out our two-part track-by-track guide with guitarist Joe Hottinger below.

Track-by-track: Halestorm – Into The Wild Life

The second part of your guide to Halestorm's new album