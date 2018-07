We recently bumped into Ebenz from Indonesian metal titans Burgerkill who gave us a helping hand with our language lessons.

Of course we don’t need to know how to ask for directions to the tourist sites or ask for extra parmesan in a restaurant, we need to know the ESSENTIAL heavy metal phrases like “I would like three beers and a Jagerbomb”, “Metallica were better when Dave Mustaine was in the band” and everyone’s favourite “Get out of my basement” amongst others.

Check out the video below!