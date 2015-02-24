Trending

Video: All Time Low at Soundwave 2015

By

What happened when Alex Gaskarth was confronted with a naked stagediver?

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth sat down with TeamRock at Soundwave 2015 and reflected on the Australian touring festival and the continent’s more excitable fans.

“Soundwave is just a really good festival and is run really well,” Alex tells TeamRock. “I feel that because the line-ups are pretty diverse this year – Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Fall Out Boy – there’s a good mix of crowd and it gives us a chance to win some people over that may not come to a ATL show normally.

“And the crowds always go off – we had a naked guy run onstage once. That was great. I think he touched me inappropriately and then did a stage dive.”

Find out more about that and the Maryland quartet’s forthcoming album, Future Hearts, by watching the video below.

See more Louder features