VIDEO: A new dawn for Nightwish

Last week Nightwish released their eighth album and first with new vocalist Floor Jansen, so we caught up with Floor and mastermind Tuomas Holopainen to find out more about it.

Straight off the bat Tuomas lauds praise on Floor stating she’s “as versatile as it gets”. As this is the first Nightwish record she’s worked on from scratch the band took their time to rehearse giving her a chance to truly get into the songs.

Tuomas describes new album Endless Forms Most Beautiful as having “the traditional Nightwish elements” but “this is more band orientated”.

Watch the full interview below, including why track The Greatest Show On Earth is a whopping 24 minutes long.

You can order Endless Forms Most Beautiful here.