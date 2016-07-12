UK's avant-black adventurers Caïna unveil their mindboggling new album

For the past 12 years, Caïna, up until recently the the solo project of one Andrew Curtis-Brignell, have proved to be a constantly evolving and morphing force, twisting black metal into volatile new forms as it tries to grapple with the psychological storms raging around us.

Now expanded with the aid of vocalist Lawrence Taylor – and guest instrumentation from Integrity mainman Dwid Hellion – Caïna’s new album, Christ Clad In White Phosphorus, is due out on July 15 via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, offering both a further expansion of the band’s sound and a journey to an even deeper circle of our modern-day, man-made Hell.

Angular, sprawling and fearless in its willingness to attack black metal orthodoxy Christ Clad… is an mindwarping diatribe against our cities’ inhuman architecture from its jarring, sound effects-laden intro through the angular equilibrium-annihilating whorl of Torture Geometry and beyond into realms of dissonant riffs and power electronic pummelling – and we have an exclusive stream of the album in its full, monstrous glory.

Strap yourself in, make a mental note of which way is up and give yourself to the dystopian rite of deliverance that is Christ Clad In White Phosphorus below!

