Tyler Posey: The records that changed my life

While be might be better known for his leading role in Teen Wolf – the MTV reboot of the 1985 cult teen film of the same name – Tyler Posey's true love is music. Specifically, SoCal pop-punk music and the fast-paced, melodic sounds the region has produced over the past 30 years.

So when it comes to making his own music, it follows that Posey – flanked by PVMNTS bandmates Freddy Ramirez and Nick Guzman – takes plenty of cues from the area's musical heritage. Blending heartfelt lyrics with glossy hooks and a heady rush of volume, PVMNTS' debut EP, Better Days, presents a considered take on modern pop-punk. "With only six songs to debut our sound, we wanted to make sure this little EP was as eclectic as possible," the band says. "There is lots of heavy emotion mixed with light hearted and uplifting tunes."

To celebrate the release of Better Days on August 17, Posey joins us to talk us through the records which have most inspired his musical career.

The first album I ever bought was...

"It’s blurry. But it’s between NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Kid Rock or Blink-182's Enema Of The State. I’m pretty sure it was Kid Rock."

The first album I ever really loved was...

"First album I fell in love with was Take Off Your Pants And Jacket by Blink-182. At that point I had already loved Blink-182 and their previous work, but something about this album felt more mature and the topics felt deeper. It was the first time I had an emotional connection to music."

The album that made me want to become a musician was...

"It was Enema Of The State by Blink-182. The inspiration for wanting to start playing came from all the documentaries that surrounded the Enema Of The State album and seeing them perform live. They had so much fun, were so talented and looked like the loved what they do. They’re also from southern Cali where I’m from, so I think I felt a connection to them. They reminded me of me. I felt like I fit in with them."

The album I wish I'd made is...

"It was definitely the [self-titled] Box Car Racer album. It was so different than all the Blink albums I had heard at that point. It was deeper and more emotional and just musically so cool. I was ten. It changed my life."

People would never believe I own a copy of...

"I’m a huge fan of Grand Funk Railroad. My dad showed me them when I was a kid and I fell in love with them."

A kid asks you what rock music is, and you hand them a copy of...

"Cult by Bayside. Or Killing Time by Bayside.

The album I want played at my funeral is...

"Blink-182's self-titled album."

The best album artwork is...

"I love the Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album artwork. So simple and cool looking. And the sleeve for the album is so fun, Where Blink is in the dressing rooms. I stared at that forever."

The album that should never have been made is...

"Anything by Migos – ha ha!"

The best album released this year was...

"The Story So Far album Proper Dose – even though it hasn’t come out yet. The anticipation is killing me!"

PVMNTS' debut EP, Better Days, will be released on August 17. Listen to single Standing (On My Own Two Feet) below.