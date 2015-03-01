It’s all been happening this week. A pop icon fell down some stairs on live telly, Weezer’s frontman River Cuomo tucked into a Middle Eastern snack and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus got annoyed over the colour of a dress. There’s all that, and more, in this week’s Tweet Surrender…

That’s what the rock world needs – a nerdy man in glasses munching on slightly dry balls of chickpeas. Then telling over a million people about it.

Nice to see the Canadian riffologist getting into the spirit of the Academy Awards. Don’t forget, you can get a Danko Jones sampler in the latest issue of Classic Rock!

We’re no dream experts, but the former My Chemical Romance frontman may be be going through some sort of struggle in his waking life. Or he just doesn’t like men dressed as bears. Not sure where the Smashing Pumpkins or the Czech Republic comes into it, though. But, as we said, we’re not dream experts.

The Living Colour guitarist was one of many musicians to pay tribute to the late Star Trek legend, who died this week. Live long and prosper, Mr. Nimoy.

If you’ve ever seen the Fall Out Boy bassist lingering near the candles in your local department store, now you know why. We’ve all done it, right? Right? No? Yeah, us neither. Stupid, elegant candles.

If you’re going to be in a punk band, this sort of thing tends to happen, Lee.

Everyone at TeamRock were saddened to learn of the tough time Faith No More’s keyboardist has been experiencing of late. Let’s all take some time to think of him today. But there is a glimmer of light in the darkness; the release of the band’s new album Sol Invictus in May will cheer him up.

This, coming from a man who co-wrote Blink-182’s 2001 song, Fuck A Dog. We’d counter that by asking… are our actions are policed by the energy of our ancestors? Your move, Thomas.

Yes, Madge, Sam is right. The great and good have all had a tumble at some stage. We even wrote about it here.

Anyone who uses internet got dragged into the ‘what colour is this dress’ debate this week. Was it black and blue or white and gold? Or was it a delicate shade of who gives a toss? Makes you think, doesn’t it? Anyway, back to that Tom Delonge tweet…