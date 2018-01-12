Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Turbowolf, Dan Patlansky and more

Fancy some new tunes? You’ve come to right place. There was a lot of quality stuff to choose from this week (everyone now back from festive hibernation, it appears…), and we hope you enjoy the prime selection below. But first let’s look at last week’s top three, in reverse order:

3. A Perfect Circle – Disillusioned

2. Judas Priest – Lightning Strike

1. Dead Man’s Whiskey – My Year

So who’s done the best job this week? It’s up to you to decide, so listen in then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. Once you’ve had a listen of last week’s winners Dead Man’s Whiskey…

Dan Patlansky – Dog Day

The South African blues rocker returns with this lip-smacking first taste of his new album, Perfection Kills, which comes out next month. It’s hard to really stand out in the current bluesy guitar-slinger scene (densely populated as it is) but Dan manages it better than many – armed with a Kravitz-leaning voice and a well-stocked arsenal of ideas informed by classic rock, jazz and others, as well as blues.

Palaye Royale – My Youth Generation

Vegas’s Palaye Royale look like the punk children of My Chemical Romance and the Rolling Stones, and don’t sound far off that either. This bluesy hip-shaker has a stylish flavour of 60s rock’n’roll about it, delivered with a snot-nosed snarl that only the very young and confident can really pull off.

Erika Wennerstrom – Extraordinary Love

A solo slice from the frontwoman with Texan garage-roots rockers Heartless Bastards – heading out under her own steam after over a decade of band life. Harnessing her sonorous, slightly androgynous pipes to commanding effect, she creates an impressive swell of spacious, Floyd-meets-’00s indie rock.

Turbowolf – Domino

Now for some zingy, groovy fuzz from the west country, courtesy of alternative yet resoundingly hard-rocking foursome Turbowolf. Domino is a fearsome punch-in-the-face of a tune (in a good way); super stuff from one of the most successfully eclectic bands on the British rock scene.

Kris Barras Band – Hail Mary

Some more bluesed-up action for you now, this time from a guitarist/MMA fighter in Devon. Kris Barras has long juggled guitar teaching and gigs with fighty duties, but seems to have hit a new stride as a songwriter with this earnest, satisfying taste of his new album, Divine And Dirty. Tapping into jangly rootsy touches and hard rock protein, alongside traditional bluesiness, it’s a promising omen for what’s to come.

The Temperance Movement – A Deeper Cut

A softer cut (hey, a deeper cut for that matter) and the title track from the British rockers’ upcoming third album. Yes there’s a lot on said album that rocks harder (anyone who’s seen these guys live will know how joyous their more upbeat, foot-stompy material is) but there’s a contemplative grace and ‘quiet-after-the-storm’ feel to this that’s really rather lovely.

Blitzen Trapper – Dance With Me

Portland, Oregon’s finest come bearing sweeeet Americana-meets-indie pop rock (taken from last year’s Wild And Reckless LP) that had us smiling in seconds – complete with lovably goofy dance-off in the video. Ideal medicine if you’ve had a shit week and need a boost, or want to send an existing high to the next level.

The Pearl Harts – Rush

There’s a pleasingly gutsy, garagey sneer to this strutting new single from UK duo The Pearl Harts. Taken from their debut LP Glitter And Spit, it capitalises on the attitude and ear for a gritty groove that’s won them fans over scores of their own gigs – as well as support slots with the likes of Skunk Anansie and Garbage.

