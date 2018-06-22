Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Black Label Society, Massive Wagons and more

We always like this part of the week, in which we surf the world of new music and present you lot with a selection of the best. This week we've got an eclectic mix from robust riffage by Massive Wagons and Wilson, to dreamy retro tones from Lucifer and a dulcet number by an ex-Beatle. But first, as always, it's time to reveal last week's top three, listed below (as voted for by you) in reverse order:

3. The Night Flight Orchestra - Lovers In The Rain

2. Pink Cigar - Bombs

1. The Pineapple Thief - Far Below

Congratulations to The Pineapple Thief; this week's winners with over 50% of the vote! Now, who will you all rate the highest this week? A rising star or an established veteran? You know what to do; listen to this lot, then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. Go forth, get stuck in, enjoy! Right after a final spin of last week's first prize winners The Pineapple Thief...

Massive Wagons - Robot (Trust In Me)

We're starting off this week with the new release from Carnforth's finest - taken from upcoming album, Full Nelson. No trickery or bullshit here, just straight-up, sock-you-in-the-teeth (in a friendly way) hard rock'n'roll, spearheaded by commanding vocals from Baz Mills that cut through guitar-led carbs. Yes of course they've borrowed from Motorhead, AC/DC etc etc but thoughtfully so – and laced the whole thing with some screaming guitar solo flashiness and a brooding, driving hook. Plenty to sink your teeth into, in other words.

Lucifer - Dreamer

Next up we've got a heavy yet psychy fusion of blues rock and 70s proto-metal (think Electric Wizard getting freaky with Black Sabbath and Blue Oyster Cult, and you're on the right track) – with Johanna Sadonis's slightly dreamy vocals complementing the classic-sounding beef. Sadonis also rides a white horse in this video, through a forest, because...well, why the hell not? White horses always look cool... Find this and more good stuff on new album Lucifer II, out next month.

Black Label Society - Trampled Down Below

Don't let the quieter opening strings and atmospheric exterior shots fool you; Zakk Wylde and co aren't about to get all orchestra-ed up on your ass, even if this single/video is taken from their Royal Albert Hall show earlier this year. Instead you'll find jets of fire, skulls n' crosses and an amp stack the size of a carpark. And, crucially, a lot of axe-noodling and woozily majestic heavy riffing. Lip-smacking stuff.

Paul McCartney - Come On To Me

This week Sir Paul surprised everyone by announcing a brand new album (Egypt Station, set for release in September) and releasing two new songs; one of which is this toe-tapping slice of chipper, pop-charged rock'n'roll. It's not a total revelation (but then again with his back catalogue, that's a tall order), but we're very much enjoying it. Indeed, listening to it offers a reminder that underneath all the hype, tabloid-y gossip and persistent certitude of him being wheeled out to sing Hey Jude at any given major televised event, he's still a fecking good songwriter.

Diamante - Definitely Not In Love

Now for an artist from a wildly different generation, and perspective, and...well, everything. LA-based singer Diamante is 21 and bursts out of the speakers kicking and screaming ("If you think I tell my mom about you, I don't!...I do/if you think your tattoos make you hot, fuck off!" ). And yet her machine-gun petulance is funny and sassy here, not annoying; especially when flanked by a thumping hard rock framework. If Joan Jett and Lzzy Hale had a kid, and fed her a lot of Red Bull, this would be the result.

Federal Charm - Choke

Stockport foursome Federal Charm are back with a new album, Passengers, in September – from which this suave, sharp hit of Rn'B-meets-rock is taken. Inspired by a guy that singer Tom Guyer knew in college (he was a "snobbish rich kid", there was a girl involved, Tom didn't like him...hey presto, Choke!), there's a venom-spitting undertone to the vocals that suggests it did indeed come from a real place. And it's worked out rather well for them, we'd say.

At The Sun – Devil In Your Eyes

For their new video, London hard rock five-piece At The Sun called upon the lip-syncing services of their fans. As production methods go it's a budget-friendly but affectionate, appreciative nod to those who've supported them the most – and a jolly background for the beefy grooves and soul-infused vocals at work on this strapping, swaggering cut from debut EP Breathe. Leave the office, grab a beer with people you like and turn this up for weekend-friendly vibes.

Wilson - Like A Baller

Anyone who's already heard this Detroit troupe will be expecting fierce sounds (even the titles of their previous two releases, Full Blast Fuckery and Right To Rise, offer a pretty solid indication of what you're dealing with). If this sounds like you, you won't be disappointed – even if Like A Baller may surprise you. Where Right To Rise was dirty and fuzzy, this is sharper and more cutting (the slick, satirical video is all suits and hummers instead of grubby sheds and fields, for a start), without sacrificing any of their resounding riffy oomph. Wilson in high definition, perhaps. Will the rest of new album, Tasty Nasty - on sale in August - be the same? We look forward to finding out...