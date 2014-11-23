Tracks Of The Week: 17/11/14 - 23/11/14

When we're not busy getting our ears pummelled by gigs or staying up late putting together the best music mag on Earth, we're rummaging around trying to find the most exciting new music around. Here's what we've been listening to this week...

Upon A Burning Body – Turn Down For What

Merlin Alderslade: “Metal’s best cover since Bats did Sabotage? You fucking bet”

Danko Jones – Gonna Be A Fight Tonight

Dom Lawson: “A snotty, nuts-out punk ‘n’ roll explosion with a hook big enough to snare Moby Dick. Fuck Elvis. Danko is The King. And I want the album now, damn it.”

Psychostick – Obey The Beard

Alexander Milas: “A bold summit attempt on the dizzying heights of Dogs Like Socks”

Devin Townsend – Deathray

Lewis Somerscales: “Epic, catchy, loads of riff and an alien who’ll drink all your coffee and blow up the planet.”

Messenger – Somniloquist

Louise Brock: “The perfect song for a Friday afternoon.”

Child Bite – Ancestral Ooze

Luke Morton: “Phil Anselmo’s weirdo-punk mates crashing around in a disjointed frenzy with a creepy-ass howl. Plus the video is all kinds of ace.”

Voices – The Fuck Trance

**Jonathan Selzer: **“If you need a rational explanation then you’ve pretty much missed the point.”