Video has emerged of a group of Thai children covering the Deep Purple classic Smoke On The Water.

The group is led by five-year-old Waimolwan Saisathit, otherwise known as ‘Petty’, a third-year kindergarten student at the Lertlah School in the Nongkhaem District of Bangkok, who plays a guitar adorned by images of the popular Japanese anime character, Doraemon.

It is unclear at this time whether Ritchie Blackmore is aware of Saisathit’s work.