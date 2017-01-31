This guy gets paid to headbang to Slayer all day

To quote Chuck Palahniuk’s novel Fight Club, “Generations have been working in jobs they hate, just so they can buy what they don’t really need.” This is true, and unless your job title is Professional Money Spender And Beer Taster, there’s a strong chance that your day job could do with a boost… just like Michael Hildreth.

Known to his fans as the South Arlington Sign Slayer, Michael works as a sign spinner for Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, and has turned it into a headbanger’s dream career. What started as a punishment for Michael has turned him into a local celebrity, with nearly 4,000 fans on Facebook, and even a news report from CBS Dallas/Fort Worth that you can see below.

Listening to a steady diet of Slayer, Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Cannibal Corpse, Michael says he has “increased business profit by 40%”. Of course, as you would expect from a man throwing down on a street corner, some people “thought he was crazy” and one lady even called the local police.

We’re with you though, Michael. Bang that head that doesn’t bang.

