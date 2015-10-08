This Gift Is A Curse stream their devastating new album in full

If you’ve ever been caught up in a typhoon belched up from bowels of hell as sulphur, fibreglass and the the soul-freezing presence of 10,000 particularly badass wraiths swirl around you, then Sweden’s This Gift Is A Curse will make you feel right at home.

Raging across an epic, if volatile landscape ravaged by the crosswinds of post-metal, black metal, sludge and drone, This Gift Is A Curse’s second full-length, All Hail The Swinelord - released on October 17 at the behest of the cackling ogres at Season Of Mist Records - is a 49-minute exorcism. By turns visceral, horrific, haunting and disorientating, it’s an irresistibly compelling journey that supercharges every synapse to the point that you’ll swear you can see ultra-violet, the auras of your colleagues and the previously invisible hosts of succubi feeding off of them.

Thanks to the band and the label, we have a stream of the album in its full, Galactus-aping glory, and This Gift Is A Curse themselves have this to say on the new opus:

“We feel that All Hail the Swinelord is the band’s best and most refined work yet. This concerns both our musical vision as well as its occult themes. The sharp violent chaos comes from the same black sludgy source as before. Yet this time, we are stabbing with more precision and aim, because we now know where to strike to deliver some real damage!”

So strap on your eye-goggles, clear the room of sharp, protruding objects and prepare yourself for the surging, seething and soul-delivering maelstrom that is All Hail The Swinelord below!

