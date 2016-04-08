The new Hey! Hello! singer could be you...

Hey! Hello! are looking for a new front woman, and the band have released a video outlining the requirements. Candidates must be aged between 20-35 and live permanently in the UK, while auditions start next month.

The band say, “If you think you have the skills, talent and commitment to take on this role, please get in touch with us now by emailing HeyHelloToo@gmail.com with your name, location, and links to any demos, recording and social media links that you think would help your application!”

The group were due to play a run of shows in April, and will reschedule them once they’ve chosen the replacement for departed singer Hollis, who moved back to Los Angeles earlier this year to concentrate on her work with Love Zombies. Hollis had replaced the band’s original singer, Victoria Liedtke.