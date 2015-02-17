The Most Bonkers Metal Mashups On YouTube

Following the mashup of Nine Inch Nails’ The Perfect Drug and Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off taking over the internet this past week we take a look at some of the most bonkers metal mashups ever.

Lamb Of God/Ke$ha

They may come from opposite ends of the musical spectrum but Lamb Of God and Ke$ha actually share a lot in common. Ke$ha with her crazy party antics, brushing her teeth with a bottle of Jack and whatnot, are clearly shared by Randy and co. as we see them raising hell at this child’s birthday party in the video for Redneck, so mixing it with Tik Tok makes perfect sense.

Slipknot/Justin Bieber

It’s startling how well this mash-up of Slipknot’s Psychosocial and Justin Bieber’s Baby works. In fact Corey Taylor himself proclaimed himself a big fan of it and would actually like to work with Bieber. Steady on Corey, we all like a laugh but let’s not do anything drastic…

Ozzy/Carly Rae Jepson

Ozzy has done his fair share of bonkers shit over the years – biting the heads off bats, deciding that a reality TV show featuring his family would be a good idea, etc. However perhaps all of his mad moments are topped by this mash up of Crazy Train and Carly Rae Jepson’s Call Me Maybe.

Killswitch Engage/Lady Gaga

For all the bizarre and crude things we’ve heard Adam D come out with on stage over the years, we’ve never heard the words “I want to take a ride on your disco stick” from Killswitch before. That’s exactly what you get here though, as Killswitch’s Fixation On The Darkness meets Lady Gaga’s Love Game.

Metallica/Stevie Wonder

Instead of dicking about with Lou Reed, and creating the monstrosity that would go onto become Lulu, Metallica should have used that time productively and recorded an album with Stevie Wonder. The big riffs of Sad But True combining with Wonder’s soulful vocals and those trumpets is far more enjoyable than Hetfield babbling on about being a table.

Linkin Park/Britney Spears

You’d be forgiven for thinking the only thing that links Britney Spears and Linkin Park is the fact that both Chester Bennington and Britney have had bald heads at one point in their career – but you’d be wrong! They’ve had Faint and Toxic mashed together with this banger.

Rage Against The Machine/Shaggy

Yeah, “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me”, might be a rallying war cry but luckily for us someone had the ingenious idea to have Shaggy rapping “She call me Mr Boombastic, say me fantastic” over the top. And this mash up of RATM’s Killing In The Name and Shaggy’s Mr Boombastic was born.

ACDC/Ghostbusters

God bless the internet for pairing together two of the best entities the world has ever seen with AC/DC and the Ghostbusters. The only thing that could make Ray Parker Jr’s iconic song from that great movie even better is Brian Johnson and the big riffs of Thunderstruck

Dimmu Borgir/Far East Movement

Just when you think things can’t get any sillier, here we have Shagrath screaming “I am hatred, darkness and despair” over the Far East Movement’s hip-hop club beats. In this mash up of Dimmu Borgir’s The Serpentine Offering and Like A G6. It’s certainly a departure from the lyrics of popping bottles on the club you get with The Far East Movement’s original version.

Rammstein/Abba

If this mash up of Abba’s Gimme Gimme Gimme and Rammstein’s Pussy had been included in Mamma Mia, it would have been a very different film! Probably for the best it wasn’t to be honest, seeing the likes of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Julie Walters getting up to the sort of things we saw in Rammstein’s original video for Pussy is not something we want to witness.