The Hourglass Effect's gorgeous new EP Inner Ocean is the burst of country-fried rock 'n' roll you need to get you through winter

Held tight in winter's icy grip? Fear not: The Hourglass Effect are here to inject a dose of blazing, country-fried rock 'n' roll into your life to see you through the coming months. Willed into being in 2017 by band mastermind Drew Brashear, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based project soon evolved into a sumptuous three-piece band courtesy of some chance encounters with multi-instrumentalist Dave Hardman and singer Erin Fox-Clough, whose soulful croons put a bow on one of the most enticing and musically interesting bands to emerge from the Southeast in recent years.

Released in 2021 to rave reviews, The Hourglass Effect's self-titled debut album is a relentlessly entertaining, deeply moving mash-up of rock 'n' roll, country, jazz, punk, blues and more, drawing influence everywhere from Neil Young and Santana to Fugazi and Fleetwood Mac. Now, they're ready to take their next step with the imminent release of their brand new EP, Inner Ocean, which arrives on January 10.

Boasting six newly-penned tracks including adventurous, country-fried new single The Highway (complete with adventurous and delightfully eerie video), Inner Ocean will continue The Hourglass Effect's bold and brilliant approach to making music: that is, to harness whatever influences might take hold and express themselves in a way that still fits Drew Bashear's grand vision. It is set to be the first in a series of EPs that will ensure the band's creative output remains high.

As well as a digital release, Inner Ocean will also come in a shiny vinyl format, with all six tracks spread over one disc across two sides. Bundled with a lyric sleeve, it's available to order now and will be released in May 2025. Get in there quick, too: the first 400 vinyl copies of the EP ordered will come with a free digital download of the release, while the first 100 copies will come with a free vinyl version of the band's self-titled, 10-track debut album!

You only have a limited time to order the vinyl version of Inner Ocean - until 23:59 on February 28 2025, to be precise, so don't mess around.

Order your vinyl copy of The Hourglass Effect's Inner Ocean EP here