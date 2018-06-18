The England football anthems you need ahead of tonight's game

England won the World Cup once, you know. You might have heard the English people mention it once or twice over the years. But this year, at the Russian World Cup 2018, is the year. It's the year football's coming home.

So far, the tournament has provided some of the most exhilarating football we've seen for years – from Iceland staving off an Argentinian victory, to Mexico blocking an as good as certain defeat by Germany and that now infamous Spain vs Portugal face off. Basically, as Russia 2018, anything goes – and tonight's match between, erm, England and Tunisia, is sure to deliver a similar high standard.

To get you in the mood, we've complied a playlist of the finest England football songs from throughout the ages, from John Barnes' infamous rap in New Order's World In Motion, to that unforgettable union between Echo & The Bunnymen and The Spice Girls. They were more innocent times.

Also, anyone who says Vindaloo isn't a football song gets an instant red card. Blow that whistle, ref – we're off!

Fat Les - Vindaloo

Three Lions - David Baddiel, Frank Skinner et al

New Order - World In Motion

The Farm - All Together Now 2004

Embrace - World At Your Feet

Ant & Dec - We're On The Ball

England United (Echo and the Bunnymen, Space, Spice Girls, Simon Fowler) - (How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World

Shout For England - Dizzee Rascal and James Corden

England World Cup Squad (1970) - Back Home

1982 England World Cup Squad - This Time, We'll Get It Right