Cheap Trick - We’re All Alright!

“Their 18th studio affair picks up where 2016’s Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello left off. The opening You Got It Going On indicates they know their core following. It’s a raucous ‘let’s get this party started’ thrash with a metal attack not unlike Rival Sons. But whereas the Sons legitimately dig for buried treasure, the Trick drew the map in the first place.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

Bash & Pop - Anything Could Happen

“Packed with the kind of vim and swagger that the Stones somehow abandoned back in the late 1970s, Anything Could Happen is rich in Replacements DNA, somehow juggling snotty R&B, groggy melancholia and gallows humour into the kind of album that hasn’t been made since, ooh, All Shook Down.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

Joe Bonamassa – Live At Carnegie Hall: An Acoustic Evening

Read the full review | Buy the album

Stiff Little Fingers – Best Served Loud! Live At Barrowlands

Read the full review | Buy the album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Murder Of The Universe

Read the full review | Buy the album

Screaming Trees – Dust: Expanded Edition

“Originally released in 1996, Dust was supposed to be the one that made them mainstream stars – a big ask even without the band’s stone-faced antipathy to the notion of rock stardom. But then the Trees never fitted in with prevailing trends anyway – Dust was less goatee’d angst, more classic rock in flannel-shirted drag. The backwoods pyschedelia of Halo Of Ashes and dustbowl gothic of Gospel Plow sounded mighty then, and they’ve lost none of their potency.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

The best new rock albums you can buy this week

The best new rock albums you can buy this week

The best new rock albums you can buy this week