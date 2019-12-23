The Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020 Challenge #3: Shot by mobile

Louder has joined forces with with image editing software Affinity Photo to find the best new rock photographers of 2020. Two heats in and we have two winners: the live music photography heat was won by a stunning shot of Damian Wilson crowd-surfing and the Crowd & Venue Scenes heat by this great shot that captures the energy and passion of a Machine Head crowd.

Challenge #3 is the most accessible of all: Shot on Mobile.

For this challenge, we are looking for new, original, unpublished music shots shot on mobile/cell phones. The subject can be anything you like: a live artist, audience members, posed shots – anything music-related that you've captured on your phone or tablet.

The mobile phone revolution has made photography available to everyone with a smartphone. More people than ever before are not just taking pictures but publishing them too – on social media, blogs, and sites like Tumblr, Pinterest or Flickr. The ready availability of smartphones means that everyone has a camera to hand, and images can be published quickly – but some of the same old challenges remain: lighting, composition, motion. Our sister site Digital Camera World can offer some tips on shooting on mobile – the rest is down to you.

Affinity Photo picture-editing software is about speed, power and precision - and so is the best rock music. This photo competition is about finding new photographers who capture the spirit of rock’n’roll and helping them to get the best from their photographs.

The competition will run over the next six months with a series of monthly challenges based around different aspects of music photography: live shots, portraits, shooting in black and white etc. The competition is free to enter and there are monthly prizes for the winners of each category. At the end of the six months, the judges will choose one overall winner who will receive:

iPad Pro 11” + Apple Pencil + Affinity Photo for iPad

The opportunity to go on assignment with Louder/Classic Rock/Metal Hammer/Prog photographer Kevin Nixon (OR - if geography makes that impossible - doing a Skype/online workshop with Kevin).

The winning pictures will be published online on Louder and in our sister magazines (Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog).

Additionally, all entrants will be able to buy the award-winning photo editing software Affinity Photo, on PC or Mac, for less than half price - £23.99 instead of the usual £48.99.

Affinity’s John Atkin says: “Even the best photographers adjust their images before publication, and Affinity Photo is perfect whether you want to make quick corrections or complex, multi-layered edits.

“The low one-off price and no monthly subscription means it’s ideal for photographers on a budget, or who might not be using it all the time, while still delivering all of the editing capabilities the top pros require. And it’s all backed up with a whole load of free, easy-to-follow video tutorials that can help make you a better photographer.”

TO ENTER:

All entries must be submitted using our online entry form and received by 31 January 2020. Terms and conditions are at the bottom of the entry form. General T&Cs are here.