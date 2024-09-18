"We’ve been trying to get Chuck D to do something with us again." Anthrax talk collabs, politics and using Dave Grohl's studio to record their new album

It's been eight years since Anthrax released an album, but don’t dare suggest to Scott Ian that the band have been dragging their heels. “When it’s done, it’s done,” says the guitarist of the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed For All Kings. “We live in this world of instant fucking gratification, but things take time. If people are having a hard time waiting for it, that’s just tough.”

Still, the New Yorkers are deep into recording their 12th album, with returning producer Jay Ruston. Drummer Charlie Benante says: “There’s songs that are very aggressive and songs that are very melodic.”

How’s the album shaping up?

Charlie: “As of right now, we have 13 or 14 songs. They’re not all going to make the record, but we know which are.”

Scott: “None of the songs are actually finished-finished. Joey’s [Belladonna, vocalist] sang on nine of them. I’ve got lyrics to write for four of them. I think all the songs will be good enough to come out in some way, shape or form.”

And how’s it sounding?

Charlie: “There’s a song which has the same kind of epic feel as In The End [from 2011’s Worship Music] and Blood Eagle Wings [from For All Kings]. It revolves around the journey we’ve been on in the band. And there are three songs that don’t sound like anything we’ve done before. One called The Edge Of Perfection I had way before Covid, and it has just stayed with me – the melody and the chords, but also the aggression.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is the third album you’ve made with Joey Belladonna since he rejoined in 2010. He killed it on the last two. How’s he sounding?

Scott: “He sounds amazing. He lives on the same planet as Bruce Dickinson – he’s one of those rare dudes who can still fucking knock it out of the park after all these years.”

Bassist Frank Bello sat out the band’s recent tour. Is he on the album?

Charlie: “Yeah, Frank’s on the record.”

You recorded in Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in LA. What’s that place like?

Scott: “It’s a bit of a Foo Fighters and Nirvana museum, but it’s awesome. It’s like being in the most rock clubhouse ever, but it’s also inspiring being surrounded by the success of somebody who has only ever done it ’cos he fucking loves to do it.”

The two of you teamed up with Dave under the name GBI to record a cover of Bad Brains’ The Regulator. Did you ask him if he wanted to be on the new album?

Scott: “Not yet. But you never know. The dude has one of the best rock screams ever. I wouldn’t complain if that appeared somewhere.”

Any other guests?

Charlie: “Not yet. We’ve been trying to get Chuck D to do something with us again. There was an idea left over from the last record that was really good, but scheduling meant we couldn’t do it.”

Have you written any songs about the state of American politics?

Scott: “Zero interest. Boring, boring, fucking boring. I don’t want an Anthrax album to be a fucking CNN bulletin. Bottom line is, I want this to be fun and entertain people. All this arguing about politics and whose god is best… Fuck this shit. Just shut the fuck up and bang your head.”

Do you have a title for the record?

Charlie: “I don’t know if we should say it yet. It’s a strange one. I’ll give you a little hint – without giving too much way, it has ties to Marilyn Monroe.”

You know Candle In The Wind has been taken, right?

Charlie: “Yeah, ha ha! It’s not ‘Anthrax Prefer Blondes’, either.”

You’re touring the UK with Kreator and Testament in November. Will you be playing any new songs?

Scott: “Oh yeah, at least one. I would hope we have some music out by the time the tour comes up.”

Anthrax's UK tour starts November 21 at Manchester Apollo. For the full list of dates, visit the band's official website.