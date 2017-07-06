The 5 most controversial Rammstein videos

Lights! Camera! Achtung!

If you know the name Rammstein but don’t know their music, you’re probably aware of two things. One, they love setting fire to things, and two, they love sending people into panic with their graphic music videos. Whether it’s eating the wings of an angel or a sexually perverted Snow White, there’s a lot to take in from the German masters of industrial chaos. It’s not for everyone, and some of you might find the below videos offensive, but these are the most controversial videos that Rammstein have ever created. Consider yourself warned.

Stripped (1997)

Directed by: Philip Stolz and Sven Budelmann

The band’s Depeche Mode cover stirred up real problems for them when they used footage from a film called Olympia. Made in 1936, this was a documentary ostensibly about the 1936 Olympic Games, but was actually done as propaganda to celebrate the superiority of Nazi youth. Made by Hitler-approved director Leni Riefenstahl, there was so much anger about what Rammstein had done that Jewish organisations wrote in protest to the band. In fact, such was the focus on this part of the video, people actually overlooked the fact that the band appeared nude in it.

Sonne (2002)

Directed by: Jorn Heitmann

Now, here’s the way to film a fairy tale. This video features the band as dwarves all working for Snow White. Except that she’s addicted to gold dust and the dwarves all have perverted sexual obsessions about her… The idea came to the band after they watched the animated Disney Snow White film while Sonne was playing in the background; they even tried to mix the song into the Disney footage. The band actually tried out several different ideas before settling on this storyline – one of the abandoned plots was about the dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. No controversy there, then.

Mein Teil (2004)

Directed by: Zoran Bihac

This was based on the sensational Armin Meiwes case. He killed and then ate a willing victim, whom he found on the internet. And the act was captured on video. Obviously. What Rammstein offered was so sick that MTV Germany refused to show it before 11pm. The clip sees Christoph dress as Armin’s mother, while Till is given a blowjob by an angel. He then eats the wings and kills her. The entire band are then shown fighting in a mudpit, before five of them are filmed crawling out of a subway, while being held on a leash by Christoph. Wholesome entertainment.

Pussy (2009)

Directed by: Jonas Akerlund

The guys are each filmed depicting a typical character from six hardcore porno clips. They start off with foreplay before getting down to some serious shagging, with lots of nudity involved. There were reports that none of these scenes were actually simulated, but were the real deal. And at the climax of the video, the band… well, climax! Body doubles were apparently used for some members of the band, but the overall impact is so close to being real porn that it still caused offence.

Mein Land (2011)

Directed by: Jonas Akerlund

Filmed in Malibu, it shows the band wearing 60s-style beach clothing at a beach party. Then the video cuts to 2012, when the band are shown playing on the same beach, only this time they’re in more industrial clothing, with flames shooting out from all parts of the stage. Oh, and just to get the moral majority fuming, there are women shown topless. Not as OTT as some videos, but it still has a mirthful perversity. Nice one.

