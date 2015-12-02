The 11 best Girlschool songs, by Rock Goddess' Jody Turner

“Without having to mention the fact they’re female, Girlschool’s contribution to hard rock is simple: they’re a great band, with great songs, and great image,” says Rock Goddess’ Jody Turner. “We also need to mention that any young girl watching their videos, or listening to their albums, would want to go out and buy a Gibson Gold top the next day!

“I remember the first time I saw them on TV, and thinking how sexy they looked and how great they sounded. What’s not to like?

“They used to rehearse at my dad’s rehearsal rooms in South London. That’s when I first met them, and they were lovely. I recall listening outside the door when they were rehearsing as well, just to get the flavour of what they could do. A wonderful band!”

HIT AND RUN (Hit And Run, 1981)

“This is from their second album and such a catchy song. Kelly Johnson’s voice is exceptional and love the Vic Maile production. They also looked fantastic, and I do recall thinking when I heard this for the first time that it would catch on. Nice to know I can be right about some things!”..

THE HUNTER (Hit And Run, 1981)

“This is also from their second album. There’s a great feel and atmosphere here and I love Denise Dufort’s drumming. It’s just so different from what you’d expect the band to do. My sister Julie was the one who bought this album from our local store, and we listened to it together. Or maybe I stole it from her, and then listened to it! Whatever, this track stood out as something special.”

EMERGENCY (Demolition, 1980)

“Emergency is from their debut album and is a classic Girlschool track. It’s fast, furious and punky. As soon as you heard this, it pulled you in. It’s just so raw, but never gets rid of the catchiness. One of the big songs of their career, and as soon as you hear the unmistakable opening, you are caught up!”

SCREAMING BLUE MURDER (Screaming Blue Murder, 1982)

“This is the title track of the band’s third album. This is very slick sounding and commercial. But they do this all without sacrificing their edge. That’s what I always love about Girlschool – they could balance both sides so well. You get the fact they’re hitting hard, but the commercial side is is always lurking.”

**DON’T CALL IT LOVE (Screaming Blue Murder, 1982)

**“Again from Screaming Blue Murder. I love the video. I think it was a great piss take, when all the metal videos were full of semi-clad women around that time. The girls all look brilliant in that video as well, and there’s so much drive and rockiness in the arrangement. This was them taking on the boys and proving they could do it as well as, if not better than, them.”

FUTURE FLASH (Hit And Run, 1981)

“I love, love this – it’s got great feel. Love the riff, loved the middle-eight and the way it builds into Kelly’s mega solo. This is one of Tracey’s (Lamb) live favourites. Again, they dared to be different. This one showcases Kelly so well. Everything we all love about her is captured in the song. And just when you think you know what to expect, it goes off in a different direction.”

MAD MAD SISTER (21st Anniversary: Not That Innocent, 2002)

“Kim McAuliffe’s voice is so good here, and Kelly and Kim’s harmonies complement each other. Brilliant guitar work. And another live favourite of Tracey’s. Actually, you can hear the way Kelly and Kim worked so brilliantly together. These two really did complement each other. And I reckon the title is what Julie says about me every day!”

**A LOVE TOO FAR (21st Anniversary: Not That Innocent, 2002)

**“This is arguably the only ballad the band have ever done. A great solo composition from Kelly. You know what, it makes me cry every time I hear this. It’s one of those songs that always makes an impression, even though you know it so well.”

DEMOLITION BOYS (Demolition, 1980)

“This is the opening song from their debut album. Another classic Girlschool track, with a superb sound, as well as the great drums from Denise yet again. You can actually hum the riff as well. But the thing about Demolition Boys that stands out is it captures what it was like to be in a metal band at that time. It’s so nostalgic. This transports you back to 1980, and the excitement of that time.”

ACTION (Take A Bite, 1988)

“Great bass playing from Tracey here. And I like the way Kim delivered such raucous vocals. In fact, Kim is brilliant here. The way she delivers the vocals is just so… Kim! This is one of those songs that tells you why the band are so devastating.”

MIDNIGHT RIDE (Demolition, 1980)

“Like Demolition Boys, it puts you right back into the era when I was first getting in metal, and how much it means to me. When a song can do that, then you know it’s a winner. It’s got a punk style in there, along with the traditional metal, and Enid (Williams) does a fine job on the vocals. This is where Girlschool represent those long gone days of metal so perfectly for me.”

