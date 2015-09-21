The 10 Most Popular Stories On Hammer Last Week

A lot has happened over the past seven days and it’s been hard to keep track of all the heavy metal news. But this is a handy digest for you, comprised of the stories YOU wanted to read!

Metallica launch beer... but only in Canada

How to make Metalhead friends

Bolt Thrower's 'Kiddie' dead at 38

Celebrating ten years Of Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV

Oli Sykes: Everyone should try drugs

Botch could have been bigger than The Dillinger Escape Plan

Grohl laughs off leg-break conspiracy idea

Kerry King’s hardest words to Hanneman

Mustaine let me make decisions says Chris Adler

How Opeth conjured up their Ghost Reveries