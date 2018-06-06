The 10 best songs about space, as chosen by Sick N' Beautiful

Sex, hard rock and space aliens might not be the most obvious of, er, bedfellows, but that hasn't stopped this quintet of "aliens" from Rome – sorry, outer space – from fashioning themselves a neat foothold in this particular niche. Hot on the heels of the release of new album Element Of Sex, the band join us to talk us through the finest space-aged songs to influence their career.

"From Alien to Terran, this is our pick of the best songs about outer space," the band told us. "Intergalactic super-hits to tell the untold story of our extraterrestrial memories and cosmic shivers. We bring the party on like it's supposed to be done in Acheron..."

Judas Priest - The Hellion/Electric Eye (Screaming For Vengeance, 1982)

"First on the list has to be The Hellion/Electric Eye by Judas Priest. Priest have played a major role in the influence of Sick N’ Beautiful. Lyrics about a government spy satellite spying on its citizens in a negative way, making sure they “stay in line”… what more can we say about that?"

Rob Zombie - Well, Everybody's Fucking in a U.F.O. (The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, 2016)

"We then go straight to the point with Well, Everybody's Fucking in a U.F.O. by Rob Zombie. Only space-travellers knows how to rock on zero gravity, and sure Rob Zombie is one of them! I mean, who doesn’t like having sex in a UFO?"

Kiss - Rocket Ride (Alive II, 1977)

"Of course we must also pay tribute to Kiss with Rocket Ride which is the song we always would have written! It is such a Sick N’ Beautiful type song. Kiss are another major influence on everything SNB."

Blondie - Rapture (Autoamerican, 1980)

"Speakin’ of music and musicians, we picked Rapture by Blondie to make you feel a little bit closer to our alien-hiring methods... Our new frontwoman Herma knows for sure how it feels to join the ship of SNB!"

Powerman 5000 - Supernova Goes Pop (Tonight the Stars Revolt!, 1999)

”Supernova Goes Pop by Powerman 5000 is just a great, heavy track that makes you wanna sing and dance and party across the constellations!"

Metallica - Through The Never (Metallica, 1991)

"Of course, everybody knows that you cannot fly through the universe if you're not a Metallica fan. So we picked Through The Never."

Megadeth - Hangar 18 (Rust In Peace, 1990)

”Hangar 18 by Megadeth is actually where we keep all of our secret toys and samples from our intergalactic travels. It is also a very cool song to head-bang to!"

Katy Perry - E.T. (Teenage Dream, 2010)

"And who doesn’t love Katy Perry's E.T.? It’s just a catchy song and fun to cover when we perform it live in our own extraterrestrial version!"

Helion Prime - Into The Black Hole (Helion Prime, 2016)

“Into The Black Hole” by Helion Prime is just a great power metal track about the Milky Way Galaxy, specifically the black hole at the centre. This track is fun to sing and headbang to at the same time."

Wednesday 13 - Keep Watching The Skies (Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague, 2015)

"Lastly, Wednesday 13 offers up Keep Watching The Skies, which is another fun, heavy, hard hitting track. However there is no need to fear Sick N’ Beautiful. We like to consider ourselves a more friendly species of Alien."

Sick N' Beautiful play London's Camden Assembly on June 3. New album Element OF Sex is available now. Watch the video to single Megalomaniacal below