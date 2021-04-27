Exclusive: watch Tetrarch’s electrifying acoustic cover of Mudvayne’s Forget To Remember

You might have noticed that the nu metal revival is seriously in full swing – and that Tetrarch are right at the forefront of it.

The Atlanta band’s killer new album, Unstable, is released this week. To mark the occasion – and to celebrate the music that influenced them – Tetrarch have recorded an acoustic cover of Mudvayne’s 2005 anthem Forget To Remember exclusively for Metal Hammer.

“We had an absolute blast covering Forget to Remember,” Tetrarch guitarist Diamond Rowe tells us. “Mudvayne are a band that was pretty influential to the genre in the early 2000s.

“Because of their hiatus, it is so easy to forget how prominent they were during that time but when you actually stop to think about it and listen to their catalogue, there are a lot of amazing songs there.

“We wanted to pick on of their songs that still had some edge and grit but that is still one of their hits, and this was the perfect one.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Tetrarch have also filmed a special exclusive unplugged version of recent single, You Never Listen, the original of which will appear on Unstable.

Watch both videos below, then go check out our exclusive interview with Tetrarch in the current issue of Metal Hammer, out now and featuring Rammstein on the cover. And don’t forget to give Unstable a blast when it’s released this Friday.