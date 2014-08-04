Steven Wilson Wins Album Of The Year At Last Year's Awards

Steven Wilson won the prestigious Album Of The Year Award at last year's Progressive Music Awards for The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories).

The album, which was Wilson’s best-selling solo work to date, came out on top in a bumper year for progressive releases. Needless to say Mr. Wilson was most gracious with his acceptance speech which you can watch in this exclusive clip.

We’re now on the final week of voting, so if you haven’t cast your votes already, then check out this year’s nominees for Album Of The Year and go to awards.progmagazine.com and make sure your vote counts.

Haken’s The Mountain was good enough to help the band win Band Of The Year in last year’s Prog Magazine Readers’ Poll.

Dream Theater’s self-titled latest album was seen by many as a very string return to form.

IQ’s first album in five years, The Road Of Bones, got the big thumbs up upon its release.

Fish’s A Feast Of Consequences was a tasty little treat as well!

Knifeworld’s first album for new label InsideOut, The Unravelling, looks set to move the band onwards.

Transatlantic’s fourth studio album Kaleidoscope was certainly a bright and colourful affair.

The return of **Bigelf **with Into The Maelstrom was more than welcome…

Anathema’s Distant Satellites melded the band’s traditional soundcsapes with an occasional more left-field approach.

Syd Arthur continued their upward trend with the excellent Sound Mirror.

And prog rock legends Yes were back with Heaven & Earth, their first album to feature new singer Jon Davison.