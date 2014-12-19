Steel Panther perform The Stocking Song acoustic

Quite a few bands have released special songs for Christmas this year but we don’t think any of them have quite topped Steel Panther’s Stocking Song.
Filled with all the wonderful double-entendres, innuendos and general dirtiness we’ve come to know and love from Steel Panther, The Stocking Song is an ode to love at Christmas – plus there’s a kazoo which is always welcome in heavy metal.
Recorded at the 12 Bar in London, Steel Panther performed their festive hit at an exclusive acoustic show. Check it out!