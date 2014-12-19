Steel Panther perform The Stocking Song acoustic

Quite a few bands have released special songs for Christmas this year but we don’t think any of them have quite topped Steel Panther’s Stocking Song.

Filled with all the wonderful double-entendres, innuendos and general dirtiness we’ve come to know and love from Steel Panther, The Stocking Song is an ode to love at Christmas – plus there’s a kazoo which is always welcome in heavy metal.

Recorded at the 12 Bar in London, Steel Panther performed their festive hit at an exclusive acoustic show. Check it out!

You can download The Stocking Song from iTunes here.