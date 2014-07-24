Trending

Six Pack: Six under the radar UK Festivals well worth checking out

By ()

Because summer 2014 isn't just about Download, Sonisphere and Bloodstock....

Download and Sonisphere gave us some incredible memories, but the summer festival season is far from over. The behemoths that are Bloodstock and Reading/Leeds are fast approaching, but here are six lesser-known UK festivals well worth checking out...

*Y Not Festival *

When: August 1-3.

Where: Pikehall, Derbyshire

Line-Up: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls (pictured), Andrew WK, The Blackout, Cerebral Ballzy, Baby Godzilla, Lonely The Brave, Turbowolf and more.

We say: Billed as ‘Small Fresh and Loud’, Y Not leans more towards indie rock (Razorlight, White Lies and The Fratellis are among the main stage attractions) but the appealingly titled Giant Squid stage boasts an impressive line-up of noisy souls.

More info:

Rebellion

When: August 7-10

Where: Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Line-Up: NOFX (pictured), Killing Joke, Stiff Little Fingers, Biohazard, DOA, Agnostic Front, SNFU, GBH, The Dickies and more.

We say: Loud, proud and snotty, Rebellion is the undoubted Daddy of UK punk festivals. Living proof that punk’s not dead.

More info:

Jabberwocky

When: August 15-16

Where: The Excel Centre, London

Line-Up: Electric Wizard (pictured), Deafheaven, Pissed Jeans, Iceage, Earth, Big Ups, Metz, The Van Pelt

We say: The fact that Jabberwocky is promoted by the people behind All Tomorrow’s Parties and Pitchfork, should give you an inkling of its more left-field, experimental feel. But can an indoor event really capture the atmosphere of a summer festival?

More info:

Alt-Fest

When: August 15-17.

Where: Boughton Estate, Kettering, Northamptonshire

Line-Up: Marilyn Manson, The Cult, Killing Joke (pictured), Arch Enemy, Paradise Lost, Satyricon, The Defiled, Amen, Front 242 and many more.

We say: A bold attempt at creating a bespoke ‘crowd-led’ festival, the goth/metal/industrial/steampunk event has pulled together a hugely impressive bill in its inaugural year. Good luck to them.

More info:

Merthyr Rock

When: August 17

Where: Cyfarthfa Castle, Merthyr Tydfil

Line-Up: Taking Back Sunday, Anti-Flag (pictured), The Blackout, Lost Alone, Reel Big Fish, Blitz Kids, Feed The Rhino, Colt 45

We say: A compact one-dayer, Merthyr Rock has a great reputation and a energetic line-up guaranteed to plaster smiles on faces.

More info:

ArcTanGent

When: August 28-30

Where: Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, Somerset

Line-Up: Crippled Black Phoenix, MONO, God Is An Astronaut (pictured), And So I Watch You From Afar, Russian Circles, Baby Godzilla, This Will Destroy You…

We say: The UK’s only dedicated math-rock/post-rock noise festival, ArcTanGent boats 70 bands for £70, and features a host of UK exclusives from artists dedicating to pushing rock’s boundaries. A genuine alternative to the well-established festivals.

More info:

See more Louder features