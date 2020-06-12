Save up to 17% on a set of Bose noise cancelling 700 headphones right now

When it comes to headphone manufacturers, Bose have always been a name that stands out from the crowd.

Highly regarded for their excellent sound and comfortable design, a set of cans from the audio specialists are guaranteed to make your favourite tracks sound even better – and right now, there’s a deal on that is definitely worth your consideration.

Amazon UK have lopped a whopping 17% off the price of Bose’s noise cancelling 700 headphones – that’s a saving of £59.96 – while over in the US, there’s a $50 saving to be made on the same set.

The 700s boasts in-built Alexa technology, meaning you have voice-assisted access to your music collection and more, while they also feature 11 levels of noise cancelling-control – ideal for any environment.

A full charge will provide up to 20 hours of music entertainment, while you can also pair the 700s up with the Bose Soundbar 500 or 700.

And if you’re looking for more fab noise cancelling headphones on a budget, we’ve got a great selection which won’t break the bank.