Rush Song Of The Day: Marathon

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Well, we’re almost at the end of our month-long celebration of Rush songs, chosen by other musicians to celebrate the release of R40. In fact, today ids the penultimate choice, and it comes from Magenta mainstay and solo artist in his own right, Rob Reed. Rob’s opted for Marathon from 1985’s Power Windows album. “A huge keyboard part drops in after a brilliant solo, and it’s spine tingling….” he says.

(Credit: Stuart Wood)

“Power Windows is my favourite Rush album by far,” says Reed. “The production is amazing and the use of keyboards is really tasty. The songs are so melodic; Marathon has all the best examples of this. It’s a great song and the middle section solo just blows me away. A huge keyboard part drops in after a brilliant solo, and it’s spine tingling. The drumming is amazing. Rush peaked with Power Windows.”

