Rush Song Of The Day: Losing It

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Today it’s Dave Kerzner, who has just released his own solo album New World. Dave calls upon Losing It, from 1982’s Signals, which he finds both “moving and melodic”.

My favourite Rush song is Losing It from my favourite Rush album Signals. It’s one of the most emotionally charged Rush songs and the guest electric violin playing from Ben Mink is incredible! Peart’s lyrics are moving and the song is very melodic. Also, being a keyboard player, this whole album has the most early analog keys of any Rush album and that really appeals to me.”

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: [](http://prog.teamrock.com/Kate%20Bush%20stunned%20the%20music%20world%20when%20she%20announced%20a%20string%20of%20live%20dates%20at%20Hammersmith%20Apollo%20for%20later%20this%20year.%20To%20celebrate,%20the%20new%20issue%20of%20Prog%20looks%20back%20at%20her%20one%20and%20only%20tour%20thus%20far,%201979%E2%80%99s%20The%20Tour%20Of%20Life,%20going%20behind%20the%20scenes,%20talking%20to%20those%20involved.%20We%20also%20explore%20the%20continued%20fascination%20with%20this%20most%20progressive%20of%20artistes,%20and%20mull%20over%20what%20we%20can%20expect%20from%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20Before%20The%20Dawn%20live%20dates.%20%20Also%20in%20Prog%2046%E2%80%A6%20%20Anathema%20%E2%80%93%20shake%20things%20up%20with%20their%20brand%20new%20album%20Distant%20Satellites.%20%20Cosmograf%20%E2%80%93%20one-man%20band%20Robin%20Armstrong%20explores%20the%20dark%20side%20with%20new%20album%20Capacitor.%20%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge%20%E2%80%93%20read%20Steve%20Hogarth%E2%80%99s%20exclusive%20tour%20diary%20from%20the%20recent%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge.%20%20Mastodon%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Atlantan%E2%80%99s%20are%20back%20digging%20a%20proggier%20groove%20on%20Once%20More%20%E2%80%98Round%20The%20Sun%20%20Lazuli%20%E2%80%93%20The%20French%20proggers%20return%20with%20a%20brand%20new%20album%20and%20UK%20tour.%20%20Archive%20%E2%80%93%20find%20out%20why%20Peter%20Gabriel%20is%20such%20a%20fan%20of%20this%20South%20London%20prog%20collecive.%20%20Syd%20Arthur%20%E2%80%93%20the%20big%20time%20beckons%20with%20album%20number%20two%20for%20the%20Canterbury%20acolytes.%20%20Voyager%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Aussie%20prog%20metallers%20are%20garnering%20rave%20reviews%20for%20V.%20Find%20out%20why%E2%80%A6%20%20Mostly%20Autumn%20%E2%80%93%20get%20conceptual%20on%20record%20for%20the%20first%20time%20in%20their%20career.%20%20Loreena%20McKennitt%20%E2%80%93%20she%E2%80%99s%20the%20Canadian%20Queen%20of%20mystical%20folk%20prog.%20%20Plus%20album%20and%20live%20reviews%20from%20Rick%20Wakeman,%20IQ,%20Caravan,%20Lifesigns,%20Haken,%20Gazpacho,%20Rush,%20Keith%20Emerson%20and%20more.%20%20You%20can%20get%20this%20issue%20of%20Prog%20in%20print%20or%20digital%20editions,%20and%20North%20American%20readers%20can%20even%20subscribe%20direct%20in%20North%20America%20from:%20http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)