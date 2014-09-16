Steak: Rump It Up

There are few things more instantly cheering than a thunderous blast of balls-out stoner rock.

Londoners Steak have been mastering the art for a while now, and new album Slab City is a convincing dose of unashamed Kyuss worship.

“If you have a weakness for cooking meth amphetamine in the blazing desert sun, then Slab City is like a five-star star resort!” says guitarist Reece Tee. “I’m sure there have been plenty of oblivious tourists that have stopped there for the night thinking it’s an interesting spot and never came out again. Everyone needs to visit!”

Poised to hit the road for a major European tour supporting ex-Kyuss frontman John Garcia later this year, Steak are proving that big riffs and bong hits can be a powerful combination.

“We never set out to do anything other than have some fun, create music and get pissed!” laughs Reece. “As it turns out there are people that dig our music. Once you start thinking too much about how things will be received then you lose the creative innocence that comes with just doing what feels and sounds good.”

Slab City is out now via Napalm