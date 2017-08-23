Rotten Sound frontman unveils the year's most horrifying album

Sometimes, not even fronting one of the best and most politically astute grind bands on the planet is enough to fully convey the soul-churning horror the world’s ever more wonky axis is spinning us towards. Formed in 2014, Finnish trio Morbid Evils are fronted by Rotten Sound vocalist Keijo Niinimaa and their massively downtuned, sludge-baked death metal is a turn towards an abject, inhospitable and mentally eviscerating indictment of the human condition whose trenchfoot-inducing ground was laid by early Swans and Khanate.

Oozing out of Finland’s renowned Svart Records compound on August 25, Morbid Evils’ second album, Deceases, goes out even further on limb than 2015’s unequivocally titled In Hate with the Burning World. It’s slower, more squirming and sonically, flayed down to a putrid pulp, and unless you’ve got a hotline to the damned pushing a wheel for all eternity, these six ‘cases’ undoubtedly comprise the most extreme thing you’re going to hear all year.

Rejoice, or despair, depending on your general temperament, because we’re streaming Deceases in its full, debilitating glory. Says Keijo, “When producing these tracks I paid special attention on making things as heavy and suffocating as possible, to emphasise the deadly seriousness of the world this music is taking us to.”

So, if you’re one of those intrepid musical explorers for whom the idea of walking across endless plains of hot coals is utterly enticing, prepare for the exhausting yet strangely exhilarating experience that is Deceases below!

