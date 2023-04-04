Rock Imperium Festival is packing a rock fan's dream lineup - and all in one of sunny Spain's finest locations

Despite only being in its second year, Rock Imperium Festival has already established itself as one of the most essential summer destinations for any passionate rock fan looking for the perfect mixture of a great lineup, beautiful weather and a fantastic location for a festival.

Taking place from June 23-25 at the Parque El Batel in the prominent and thriving Spanish naval city of Cartagena, this year's edition of this unique festival is packing a major exclusive in the form of Kiss's final ever Spanish show. Whether you're a lifelong Kiss fan currently in Spain or a fan from abroad wanting to make the most of their final world tour, you won't want to miss the chance to catch the rock 'n' roll legends in such a beautiful, sun-lit environment for the very last time.

As well as Kiss's final show in Spain, Rock Imperium 2023 will also feature exclusive Spanish sets from British rock royalty Deep Purple and Swedish rock icons Europe. Want more? Also on this year's lineup are the likes of Helloween, Blind Guardian, Skid Row, The Winery Dogs, Lordi, Stratovarius, Elegant Weapons and many, many more.

As for the festival's location, the Parque El Batel is located right near Cartagena's coastline and within touching distance of the city's numerous amenities and sights. At just €180 a ticket, you may even find you have money left over to book an extra night or two in Cartagena to explore the city's culturally diverse and historically fascinating tourist points - including monuments dating all the way back to the Roman Empire and beyond!

With a classic lineup, a bustling port city to explore and gorgeous Spanish weather to take advantage of, what's not to like?

To buy tickets for the festival and to find out more info, head to the official Rock Imperium website (available to read in four different languages).