Heavy metal, classic rock, prog and beautiful Mediterranean sunshine collide at Spain’s Rock Imperium - one of the most stunning and unique festivals in the world

Now rolling proudly into its fourth year, Spain’s Rock Imperium Festival has without a doubt become one of the most exciting, unique and beautifully situated rock festivals on the planet, with 2025’s edition packing another amazing lineup, guaranteed great weather and a location unlike any other for rock and metal fans.

Now taking place over four blockbuster days from June 26-29, Rock Imperium 2025 will touch down at the Parque El Batel in Cartagena, located on Spain’s gorgeous South-East coast. This year’s bill is another humdinger, headlined by Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, British rock heroes The Cult, German rock royalty Scorpions (celebrating their 60th anniversary) and living heavy metal icon King Diamond.

Also confirmed for this year’s edition are Swedish melodic death metal veterans In Flames, power metal trailblazers Blind Guardian, cali heavy metal favourites Stryper, Aussie hellraisers Airbourne, genre-mashing euro-metallers Amaranthe, prog metal experimentalists Leprous and much, much more.

On top of boasting one of Europe’s best lineups this summer, Rock Imperium also boasts one of the most stunning and culturally significant locations of any rock festival in the game. Placed close to both Cartagena's gorgeous coastline and a fascinating array of attractions and amenities, you can fit in some sunbathing, history-buffing, sightseeing and kickass rock’n’roll, all in one trip!

It’s also an absolute bargain; from just €95 a day ticket to only €210 for a full four-day ticket, it’s one of the best value festivals of its kind, meaning you can book a multi-day rock event and a mini-Spanish break for less than the price of most mainstream rock festival tickets.

To book your ticket or find out more about Rock Imperium, head to the official Rock Imperium website

