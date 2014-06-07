Road To Download 2014: The Amity Affliction

Hitting up the Pepsi Max stage on the first day of Download are the Brisbane bruisers The Amity Affliction. Slotting in between Radkey and Quicksand, it's going to be an afternoon of bouncing and drinking for fans at Donington. Drummer Ryan Burt talks to us about how hyped he is to be there.

How excited are you guys to be playing Download festival?

“Very, very excited! It’s been a festival we’ve all wanted to play for years and we’re stoked on the opportunity.”

How important is it to you to play the hallowed ground of Donington?

“Very. Especially for me personally because I’m really into motor racing and it’ll just be a very cool feeling to be there.”

Who do you recommend to watch at Download this year?

“Definitely letlive., Bring Me The Horizon, and who could pass up seeing Aerosmith, haha!”

Who is more metal out of the headliners Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park or Aerosmith?

“Are any of them really metal? Haha. If I had to I’d say Avenged Sevenfold.”

What is your best festival memory?

“Hanging out with Iron Maiden in Sydney at Soundwave and getting to mingle with the likes of Metallica and Blink 182.”

What are your three essential items to take to Download?

“Spare undies, deodorant and cigarettes.”

What is the most metal thing you’ve ever done?

“I used to have long-ass metal hair and liked to windmill my hair at any given moment. But nothing really that metal, sorry Metal Hammer!”

The Amity Affliction play the Pepsi Max stage on the Friday of Download. Get your tickets here.