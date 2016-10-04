Ricky Warwick's new video revives the poetic, vagabond spirit of Thin Lizzy

Ricky Warwick has released a lyric video for When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues). The title track of Warwick’s current album, it continues to mine the poignant, story-telling vein that so typifies his solo work and recordings with Black Star Riders.

“This song is a sums up my childhood,” says Ricky. “I’m sure a lot of people out there can relate to the sentiment behind it.”

The lyrics were co-written with Ricky’s long-written friend Sam Robinson, who based them on some poignant memories of his father.

“Recovering from illness in his late forties, both he and I would cycle to Island Hill [a nature reserve near Belfast], talking and laughing as we went,” says Sam. “Those times brought us so close together I can remember them as if it were yesterday. One morning four decades later I was thinking of him when Patsy Cline’s Crazy came on to the car radio, and I found myself writing this song almost instantly on the back of an envelope.

“Ricky’s dad sadly passed away this year, so the words, the emotions and the memories that this song evokes I dedicate to Ricky.”

When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) can be ordered on CD, limited edition vinyl, t-shirt bundle and from iTunes. Ricky and the Fighting Hearts tour the UK in November (dates below).

Ricky Warwick UK Tour

The Top 10 Essential Singer-Songwriter Albums