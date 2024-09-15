“It has brightened my spirit to see how many have posted about Ric, praising his originality, flair, and brilliance”: Revisiting Billy Corgan’s tribute to late Cars leader Ric Ocasek

New wave dynamos The Cars influenced a huge array of rock bands with their punchy, new-wave power-pop, mainly reminding them not to forget to plant a big melodious chorus in the middle of their songs. The band’s leader and chief songwriter Ric Ocasek died five years ago this weekend and proof of his significant legacy could be found in the vast array of tributes that poured in after his death, with Weezer, Jason Isbell, Courtney Love, Alice Cooper, The Killers and many more offering up their remembrances of the great man.

Billy Corgan also posted a lengthy tribute to The Cars leader, having been both inspired by Ocasek’s music and then collaborated with him as co-producer on The Cars man’s 1997 solo album Troublizing.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Ric Ocasek,” Corgan said. “It has brightened my spirit to see how many have posted about Ric, praising his originality, flair, and brilliance. I was blessed to have known him, through friendship and work (his solo album Troubilizing was one I produced)… “It’s hard to share the measure of a man in so few words, because, despite his greatness, Ric was open and down to earth in a way that surprised me.”

Corgan reminisced about getting to play fanboy when he was working with Ocasek in the latter’s basement studio. “I wanted Ric to show me how to play My Best Friend’s Girl,” he said. “He picked up a guitar, played it perfectly (he was an ace guitarist) and handed it over. The sound, I noted, was exact. It was the pink Fender pictured above, and I dutifully played the opening riff as he’d showed. So what was the guitar, I asked? Ric pointed at the flamingo in my hands. My jaw dropped. It was THE guitar! Love you Ric! Gonna miss you forever.”

It was recently announced that Ocasek’s hefty catalogue had been purchased by publishing company Primary Wave. “We are so eager to begin creating new opportunities to introduce Ric’s world to a whole new audience,” said the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Lowenberg. Expect, then, to hear some Ocasek tunes coming at you from TV shows, ads, video games and film soundtracks at some point in the near future.