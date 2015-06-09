Ramblin Man Festival: The Ale list

22 real ales, IPAs, bitters and milds

GOLDEN

Marston EPA A light golden beer bursting with fruity hop aroma and a refreshing zesty citrus flavour 3.5% Trooper Malt flavours and citric notes from a unique blend of Bobec, Goldings and Cascade hops dominate this deep golden ale with a subtle hint of lemon 4.7% **Brakspear Oxford Gold ** Late hopping with Goldings and fermentation by the brakspear yeast creats a zesty aroma a full fruity flavour and a golden colour 4.0% Otter Bitter A beautifully light and fruity beer with good hoppy bitterness 3.6% Ringwood Boondoggle A blonde and luscious ale which delivers a punchy citrus aroma. This easy drinking ale has a well balanced, moreish fruity taste 4.2% Jennings Cocker Hoop A zingy straw coloured ale from an all malt brew. Late hopped with zesty Styrian Goldings giving it a wonderful citrus and floral aroma 4.6% Shipyard Independence Pale Ale Crisp refreshing bitterness, lemon & grapefruit hops 4.1% Wychwood Hobgoblin Gold A combination of four hop varities infused with wheat and malted barley resulting in a perfectly balanced golden beer-with a huge hop punch 4.5%

AMBER

Marstons Pedigree A deep malty flavour, together with the use of burtin water, makes a nutty flavour with a delicate hoppy aroma and a dry bitter finish 4.5% Brakspear Bitter Amber coloured with a light hoppy aroma. The full rounded flavour is balanced by a powerful bitterness to contrast the malt palate. 3.4% Banks Bitter Deep gold in colour, Banks bitter is an outstanding example oa classic English ale. A bitter that resonates with tangy and refreshing flavours. 3.8% Saphir Single Hop Bold fruit & spice, with distinct sweet orange background 4.0% Ringwood best bitter Adelicate, easy drinking beer with a delicious malt flavour balanced by a tangy, citrus hoppiness. Perfect for all palates 3.8% Mansfield Cask Ale A clean, lightly fruity beer with a subtle bitterness. Amber coloured with a satisfying hoppy aftertaste. 3.9% Jennings Cumberland Ale A carefully balanced hop character combined with residual flavours from the malt 4.0% Ringwood Fortyniner A golden, full-bodied malty beer with a fresh hop aroma. This premium ale has a delicious, deep, bittersweet finish. 4.9% Wychwood Piledriver The Quo have created their first beer with Wychwood Brewery. Atraditional malty amber ale balanced with a bold, fruity hop character. 4.3%

DARK

Wychwood Hobgoblin Full Bodied, ruby beer that delivers a delicious, chocolate malt flavour, balanced with a rounded bitterness and a fruity, mischievous character 4.5% Banks Mild A chestnut coloured beer exhibiting a balance of malty, bisuity flavours and subtle bitterness. Full bodied with a gentle but perceptible burnt note3.5% Jennings Bitter A dark bitter brewed with a variety of dark roasted malts. English Pale ale malt and specially formulated brewing sugar to give a biscuity aroma. 3.5% Jennings Snecklifter A highly flavoursome beer with compelling characteristics. Amber and chocolate malts enhance the complex flavours of this beer 5.1% Ringwood Old Thumper A copper coloured, full flavoured ale. Its distinctive taste has made it a winner both UK and worldwide. Ringwoods most iconic beer. 5.1%