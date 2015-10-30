Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

EDITOR - JERRY EWING

STEVEN WILSON - *ROUTINE*

Bit of a no-brainer this week, seeing as Mr. Wilson finally released Jess Cope’s stunning, heart-wrenching video for the Hand.Cannot.Erase. track. It formed the centre-piece of both of Wilson’s shows at the Royal Albert Hall last month, with Israeli singer Ninet Tayab performing the entire song alone with this visual as a backdrop. Some people say there’s no emotion in progressive music. Really?

DEPUTY EDITOR - HANNAH MAY KILROY

LAZULI - *JE TE LAISSE CE MONDE*

Team Prog went along to see French proggers Lazuli perform in London earlier this week. It was my first time watching them and they certainly didn’t disappoint! The particularly powerful *Je te Laisse ce Monde* was a highlight from their energetic set.

ART EDITOR - RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

A FORMAL HORSE - *THE KING*

A track from A Formal Horse’s second EP Morning Jigsaw released last march, The King is a refreshingly light and aerie affair. All edgy math rock at the start, coalescing into the sort of delicate whimsical chord play that suits Francesca Lewis’s emotive vocals with lyrics straight outta Canterbury.

NEWS EDITOR - NATASHA SCHARF

STEVE HACETT - *LOVE SONG TO A VAMPIRE*

It’s Halloween (almost!) so what better way to celebrate than with a little Steve Hackett? The lush lead track from Hackett’s recent Wolflight not only has a gloriously Gothic video but also features stunning contributions from the late Chris Squire. Now, where did I put my fangs?

REVIEWS EDITOR - GRANT MOON

Guess who’s been slack again this week?

LIVES EDITOR - MALCOLM DOME

TWENTY FOUR HOURS - *SISTER NEVER BORN*

A track that throws itself back into the early days of Marillion, and then seeps even further towards Gentle Giant. The song echoes with a fateful beauty, and the musicianship is deceptively simple. Introverted without being claustrophobic. Progressive without overwhelming the melody.

LIMELIGHT BAND

TOM SLATTER - *SOME OF THE CREATURES HAVE BROKEN THE LOCKS ON THE DOOR*

Brilliantly titled track from Slatter’s latest album Fit The Fourth. Described in the latest issue as “Prog’s capeless wizard”, we’ll let Slatter’s steam-punk driven approach to progressive music talk for itself..