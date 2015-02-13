Prog's Tracks Of The Week

OK, here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

The premise is simples… We spend all week checking out new music. And like you, we love listening to music. So instead of making you wait til the next issue is out for us to froth majestically over the great and good of the log world, now, each week, we’ll be bringing you a selection of what we think is hot (this week anyway). Sometimes it might be taster of things to come, at others it might be an old favourite that’s re-caught our ear. It will always be something worth listening to though. So from the Editorial team, a Limelight selection from the magazine and a call from one of our esteemed team of writers (take a bow this week Dom Lawson), a mercurial selection of sonic delights to ponder over the weekend. Please do tell us what you like….

EDITOR: JERRY EWING

Native Construct - The Spark Of Archon

DEPUTY EDITOR: HANNAH MAY KILROY

Momentum - The Freak Is Alive Certainly erring on the heavier side of the prog spectrum, Iceland’s Momentum don’t shy away from experimentation, as the title track from their new album brilliantly shows. If you’re a fan of Enslaved’s metal/prog hybrid, then you’ll lap up their blend of crushing heaviness and mind-melting post-metal.

ART EDITOR: RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

City Of Chaos - Transmanicion A track from their debut album The Darkening Plain. If you like your Sabbath riffs slowed down to a funeral pace, overlaid with spiky punk vocals whilst letting glorious Hammond organ tones wash over you then look no further. proof that punk instead of failing to destroy prog, should have melded with it [It’s called pronk Fairbrother - Ed].

NEWS EDITOR: NATASHA SCHARF

Audioplastik - Now

This very catchy album track from Frost* collaborator Dec Burke’s new outing has been my earworm this week!

REVIEWS EDITOR: GRANT MOON

Dutch Uncles - In N Out The Manchester art-poppers channel the likes of Japan and Talk Talk on their excellent upcoming fourth album O Shudder (Memphis Industries) is out on Feb 23 and, according to Prog’s Chris Roberts, it’s “the sound of a band in peak form, getting every decision right”.

WRITER: DOM LAWSON

Anime Morte - Upon Darkened Skies

Plunging into the dark heart of 70s horror soundtracks and injecting a dash of fresh adrenaline, Anime Morte exhibit all the analog rumble and sinister synth worship that Goblin fans demand as a matter of course. This is darkly cinematic and unapologetically prig to its brittle bones. Fulci lives!

LIMELIGHT BAND

Bend Sinister - Teacher We saw this Canadian quartet supporting Bigelf at London’s Garage and we were hooked. As was our writer Holly Wright who wrote about the hirsute bunch in the new issue. “They sound like Thin Lizzy jingle-jangling with a proggier Jellyfish” she wrote. Was she right? Let us know…