Prog Me: Sharon den Adel

This Month: Sharon den Adel (Within Temptation)

OK COMPUTER?

I’m always finding new apps for my iPhone – I use CameraBag and Photo POW! to make silly pictures when I have time to kill. I’ve just downloaded another one that gives you low-cost phone calls from the USA, which is really useful when I’m travelling and need to call home.

MASTERMIND?

I read a lot of fantasy books but George R.R. Martin is my favourite author. I read A Game Of Thrones about 10 years ago, before the series got turned into a TV show, so I think it would be that!

RELICS?

I have a gold bracelet my great-grandmother gave me when I was 13. I think it was given to her by her own parents and I’ve added charms for hope, belief, love, luck and an ‘S’ for Sharon.

SOUND & VISION

My guilty pleasure is Grease – that’s what got me into singing when I was about four years old, and the soundtrack was one of the first cassettes I bought. I also got The Moody Blues’ Days of Future Passed, The Electric Light Orchestra and Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds, which scared the hell out of me!

SUPPER’S READY!

Goat’s cheese salad with peanuts and some freshly baked bread, still hot from the oven so the cheese melts over it. And to drink? A glass of Spanish red wine.