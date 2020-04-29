People are recreating classic album covers from home and they're brilliant

No sooner had the word 'lockdown' become a common phrase in our global vernacular, people across the world started to dream up creative ways to fill their time while stuck indoors.

As a result, your social media feeds have no doubt been flooded by people's best efforts at sourdough, those 'song a day' lists that keep popping up on Instagram, TikTok dances and people banging on about Joe Wicks. Well, anything to keep people from heading outside and setting fire to a 5G mast.

But now, we've found an internet trend we can really get behind. Brought to our attention by London-based chef Tom Browne – who originally included the task as part of a weekly online quiz he hosts – music fans have been recreating classic album sleeves using whatever they happen to have on hand within their homes. The results are totally brilliant.

Budding artists have recreated everything from Nirvana's classic Nevermind album cover and Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon, to the slightly easier to master Velvet Underground's The Velvet Underground & Nico, using a selection of household props, pets and their offspring.

Scroll down for a selection of our favourites. Inspired to try your own? Tag us in your results on social media.

1. Queen - Queen II

(Image credit: Tom Browne/EMI/Elektra)

2. Nirvana - Nevermind

(Image credit: Tom Browne)

(Image credit: Tom Browne/DGC)

3. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane

(Image credit: Tom Browne/RCA)

4. King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King

(Image credit: Island/Atlantic/Tom Browne/Greg Sigston)

5. Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Harvest)

6. Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed

(Image credit: Decca/London/Tom Browne)

7. The Velvet Underground - The Velvet Underground & Nico

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Verve)

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Verve)

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Verve)

8. Prince - Prince

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Tom Browne)

9. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

(Image credit: Columbia/Tom Browne)

10. The Strokes - Is This It

(Image credit: Tom Browne/RCA)

(Image credit: Tom Browne/RCA)

11. Bob Dylan - Bringing It All Back Home

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Columbia)

12. Madball - Set It Off

(Image credit: Roadrunner/Tom Browne)

13. The Get Up Kids - Something To Write Home About

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Vagrant)

14. Oasis - Definitely Maybe

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Creation)

15. Leo Kottke - Ice Water

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Capitol)

16. New Found Glory - New Found Glory

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Drive-Thru/MCA)

17. Blur - Parklife

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Food)

18. Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot