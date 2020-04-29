Trending

People are recreating classic album covers from home and they're brilliant

People have been flexing their creative muscles while stuck at home by recreating classic album covers with household objects – the results will fill you with joy

(Image credit: Island/Atlantic/Tom Browne/Greg Sigston)

No sooner had the word 'lockdown' become a common phrase in our global vernacular, people across the world started to dream up creative ways to fill their time while stuck indoors. 

As a result, your social media feeds have no doubt been flooded by people's best efforts at sourdough, those 'song a day' lists that keep popping up on Instagram, TikTok dances and people banging on about Joe Wicks. Well, anything to keep people from heading outside and setting fire to a 5G mast.

But now, we've found an internet trend we can really get behind. Brought to our attention by London-based chef Tom Browne – who originally included the task as part of a weekly online quiz he hosts – music fans have been recreating classic album sleeves using whatever they happen to have on hand within their homes. The results are totally brilliant.

Budding artists have recreated everything from Nirvana's classic Nevermind album cover and Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon, to the slightly easier to master Velvet Underground's The Velvet Underground & Nico, using a selection of household props, pets and their offspring. 

Scroll down for a selection of our favourites. Inspired to try your own? Tag us in your results on social media. 

1. Queen - Queen II

Queen 2 cover art vs a recreation

(Image credit: Tom Browne/EMI/Elektra)

2. Nirvana - Nevermind

recreation of Nevermind

(Image credit: Tom Browne)

nevermind album artwork recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/DGC)

3. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane

alladin sane album artwork recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/RCA)

4. King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King

a recreated king crimson album sleeve vs the real thing

(Image credit: Island/Atlantic/Tom Browne/Greg Sigston)

5. Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon

dark side of the moon album artwork recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Harvest)

6. Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed

let it bleed album artwork recreated

(Image credit: Decca/London/Tom Browne)

7. The Velvet Underground - The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground & Nico album artwork recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Verve)

The Velvet Underground & nico recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Verve)

The Velvet Underground & Nico recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Verve)

8. Prince - Prince

prince album artwork recreated

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Tom Browne)

9. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

born to run album art recreated

(Image credit: Columbia/Tom Browne)

10. The Strokes - Is This It

Is this is album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/RCA)

is this is artwork recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/RCA)

11. Bob Dylan - Bringing It All Back Home

Bringing It All Back Home album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Columbia)

12. Madball - Set It Off

madball set it off recreated

(Image credit: Roadrunner/Tom Browne)

13. The Get Up Kids - Something To Write Home About

something to write home about album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Vagrant)

14. Oasis - Definitely Maybe

definitely maybe album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Creation)

15. Leo Kottke - Ice Water

Ice water album art recreation

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Capitol)

16. New Found Glory - New Found Glory

New Found Glory album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Drive-Thru/MCA)

17. Blur - Parklife

parklife album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Food)

18. Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

yankee hotel foxtrot album art recreated

(Image credit: Tom Browne/Nonesuch)
