People are recreating classic album covers from home and they're brilliant

No sooner had the word 'lockdown' become a common phrase in our global vernacular, people across the world started to dream up creative ways to fill their time while stuck indoors.
As a result, your social media feeds have no doubt been flooded by people's best efforts at sourdough, those 'song a day' lists that keep popping up on Instagram, TikTok dances and people banging on about Joe Wicks. Well, anything to keep people from heading outside and setting fire to a 5G mast.
But now, we've found an internet trend we can really get behind. Brought to our attention by London-based chef Tom Browne – who originally included the task as part of a weekly online quiz he hosts – music fans have been recreating classic album sleeves using whatever they happen to have on hand within their homes. The results are totally brilliant.
Budding artists have recreated everything from Nirvana's classic Nevermind album cover and Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon, to the slightly easier to master Velvet Underground's The Velvet Underground & Nico, using a selection of household props, pets and their offspring.
Scroll down for a selection of our favourites. Inspired to try your own? Tag us in your results on social media.
1. Queen - Queen II
2. Nirvana - Nevermind
3. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane
4. King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King
5. Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon
6. Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed
7. The Velvet Underground - The Velvet Underground & Nico
8. Prince - Prince
9. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
10. The Strokes - Is This It
11. Bob Dylan - Bringing It All Back Home
12. Madball - Set It Off
13. The Get Up Kids - Something To Write Home About