Ones To Watch At Hit The Deck 2014

Festival season is officially here and hitting up Bristol and Nottingham this weekend is Hit The Deck with some of the biggest and most exciting names in the alternative scene. If you're stuck for who to watch, we've picked out some to ram into your ears while drinking yourself silly this Bank Holiday Weekend.

BABY GODZILLA

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, you need to see this band live. Not only will the setlist be full of barnstorming, sense-killing noise, you’ll probably get a black eye too! We’ve seen guitars thrown around the room, drum kits smashed to bits in the crowd and even shredding behind the bar (much to the venue’s delight, we’re sure). Go and see these guys. Seriously.

BASTIONS

A band that deserve to be so much bigger thanks to their devotion to the UK hardcore scene. The post-metal/hardcore crossover they’ve harnessed over years of live shows is a full-on aural assault in the most exciting way. And true to their sound, the live shows are notorious for getting rowdy. Either throw down or hold on tight to your beer – we’re speaking from experience.

BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL

Another mainstay of British punk, but with a harder leaning toward metal. The Welsh guys’ latest LP is a bona fide rager that we can’t wait to see aired in a dingy venue. They’re headlining the SABBC Stage over the weekend so you just know shit’s gonna get real as they claim Bristol and Nottingham for their own.

DEAD HARTS

Who fancies a nice ol’ slab of Yorkshire metallic hardcore? That’s right, you do! Dead Harts have been tearing venues apart over the past few years with their Stray From The Path-esque delicious heaviness. Of course, it can get particularly violent toward the front so proceed with caution. Noses don’t break themselves.

DEATH REMAINS

Keeping it resolutely metal are London’s own Death Remains. And while their live shows aren’t well-known for their frenetic live shows, what they lack in intensity they make up for in volume and passion. They’re on early on the SABBC Stage, so get your dose of tinnitus in early this weekend.

GRAPPLER

Akin to Bastions, Grappler are one of the most underrated names in British hardcore. For years they’ve been treading water in the underground but they’re slowly gaining recognition with their anthemic choruses and post-metal edge. They’re on early though, so get ready for a beautifully heavy wake-up call.

KVELERTAK

If we need to tell you why you should go and watch Kvelertak then you’re probably reading the wrong website. But if you haven’t been initiated into the Norwegian’s high-octane world of punk ‘n’ roll then this is your chance. In terms of live proficiency these guys are masters, and could start a party during a eulogy. Plus frontman Erland Hjelvik sometimes wears an owl on his face. Because owls.

MORE THAN LIFE

The darlings of Holy Roar and hardcore heroes More Than Life are sub-headlining to Brutality Will Prevail on the SABBC Stage this weekend. Just have a think about how fun that will be! While they’re not the angriest-sounding band in the scene, their output is charged with emotion and lyrics designed to be screamed live.

PALM READER

