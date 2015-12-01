Objects Of Desire: The Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster

From reissued amps to assorted fuzz and other effects pedals, you can pretty much buy anything Jimi Hendrix played through back in the late 60s.

The missing ingredient is how Jimi adapted his guitars. Faced with a shortage of left-handed instruments, the southpaw flipped a right-handed Stratocaster and swapped the strings over. This meant his guitar’s headstock was reversed, giving the bottom strings extra twang and tension. The bridge pickup was also reversed, which resulted in more bass and a softer treble response.

Made in Mexico, the new Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster replicates the set-up of Jimi’s Strats, right down to the switched headstock and pickup. Only a pair of velvet flares and kipping round at Ringo’s pad will get you closer to the authentic Hendrix experience.