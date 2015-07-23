Norway's black metal warriors Tsjuder reveal a new track

When your battleaxe is refracting the rays of a full moon, wolves are howling and ice is forming on the forest firs, mopey post-black metal, or the various Satan-neutral experiments that have been committed in the movement’s name, aren’t really going to cut it.

Thank the dark lords and pagan deities then, that True Norwegian Black Metal is still alive, and defiantly pumping blood through it’s cold, cold heart. Having reunited in 2010 after a four-year layoff, Oslo’s Tsjuder have continued to fly the flag for the unreconstructed essence of light-snuffing black metal and Antiliv, their forthcoming follow-up to 2011’s Legion Helvete, is an adrenaline-guzzling blast of scabrous and scything ferocity rampaging like a tribe of White Walkers descending on a vegan picnic full of Deafheaven fans.

Thanks to the band and Season Of Mist Records, we have a bitter taste of what’s to come in the exclusive form of Demonic Supremacy, a mighty riff-storm that draws up traces of Motörhead into its vortex and spits out a torrent of skin-flaying riffs where punk, classic metal and the most necrotic of black metal tirades form an unholy and unstoppable alliance.

Spend some last, quality moments with your soul and brace yourself for Demonic Supremacy below!

Dump the battered body of the messiah at Tsjuder’s Facebook page here!

And pre-order Antiliv here!