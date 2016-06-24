No Halo 5 for PC but Halo 6 might see a PC release

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer is still talking around the possibility of the Halo series making a return to the PC even when all of the Xbox One exclusives shown at E3 last week also seeing a PC release.

Microsoft has revealed the the Forge level creation tool for Halo 5 will be released on the PC for free but Halo 5 itself will not. This has upset a fair few PC owning Halo fans who have been holding out hope that Halo 5 would eventually come to PC especially with other Xbox cornerstones like Forza and Gears of War releasing on PC this year.

While Spencer wouldn’t be pinned down to a straight answer on whether Halo will return to the PC he did hint strongly at the possibility while speaking or PC gaming site PC Gamer.

Spencer mused, “Honestly the answer with Halo 5 is, I can go take last year’s game, rework it to go on PC, or I can have 343 look forward in what they’re going to go do. You could say I’m cheating a little bit by doing a half thing with putting Forge on PC, because we kind of have the tools working on PC to see what happens, but this is what we did with Forza, with Apex. I said, ‘This isn’t a full Forza game. Going forward, we’re going to bring our Forza games to PC complete.’”

The Halo series, despite originally being conceived as a game for Mac, hasn’t seen a release on PC since the ill-fated release of Halo 2 which was only compatible the dreadful Windows Vista operating system.