Nintendo's E3 was all about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

While everyone else was busy trying to show off as many big games as possible in their E3 press conferences Nintendo decided to focus on one game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo spent the best part of a day showing off their newest Zelda game. It’s the first new Zelda game to be released on a home console since Skyward Sword hit the Wii back in 2011 and it’s the first new Zelda game to get a release on the Wii U.

This quite possibly could be the game Zelda fans have been waiting for their entire lives. The power of the Wii U has opened up the possibility of a fully free-roaming Zelda game to rival the likes of Skyrim or Fallout.

All of the gameplay shown off during the E3 streams was focused around one area of the game called the Plateau which forms just a small part of Breath of the Wild’s full game map. This is a true first for Zelda. While there are the game’s trademark dungeons shown off in almost two hours of livestreams in the form of the Shrine of Trials as well as interesting weapons and tools there is a load of exploration-based gameplay and hunting and gathering is a true possibility as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is due to hit the Wii U some time in 2017. You can see more of the gameplay footage from the new Zelda adventure over on Nintendo’s Youtube channel.