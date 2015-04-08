Nine Below Zero Duo stream debut album

Nine Below Zero’s founding members Mark Feltham and Dennis Greaves are releasing Duo on Monday. The album pays homage to the musicians who inspired them to form a band in 1977, particularly Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee.

The track listing includes numbers by Terry & McGhee, as well as Randy Newman’s slave trader satire Sail Away, Bessie Smith’s Backwater Blues, and songs by Lead Belly, Hank Williams and Jethro Tull.

“We always loved American folk music and Mark, as a harmonica player, is drawn towards blues and country music,” says Dennis. “Living with the blues is everything a blues song is…a life’s journey of struggle and coming to terms with it”.

“We wanted the album to feel really authentic and we recorded most of the songs live,” says Mark, “some like ‘Walk On’ in just one take - capturing the performance and the feel over perfection. We tried to stay honest to the originals whilst putting our stamp on them”

**TRACK LIST ** 1. Walk on 2. Cornbread Peas Black Molasses 3. Cherry Pink Apple Blossom White 4. Backwater Blues 5. Carmelita 6. Egg on my face 7. Livin with the Blues 8. Ballad of Dombovar 9. I love you baby 10. My Buckets Got a Hole in it 11. One scotch One Bourbon One Beer 12. Sail away 13. Stone Fox Chase 14. Someday the sun won’t shine for you. 15. Amazing Grace.