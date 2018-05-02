Newcastle's drone/doom mystics Bong stream their new album in full

“You have wakened not out of sleep, but into a prior dream,” wrote Argentinian master of the consciousness-rewiring short story, Jorge Luis Borges, “and that dream lies within another, and so on, to infinity, which is the number of grains of sand. The path that you are to take is endless, and you will die before you have truly awakened.”

If you’re having trouble finding your house key after that, or believing that your key, your house or even you exist, then welcome to the illusory, transportive and infinitely engrossing world of Newcastle’s Bong.

Over the course seven albums, not to mention EPs and live albums measureless to man, the variously numbered collective have wielded lush drone/doom as a means to peel away the facade of the waking world, glimpse the vast, undulating currents of the boundless beyond and free your mind from all mortal concerns, until the munchies kick in at least.

Now Bong are up to album eight with the imminent release of Thought And Existence, due to spill over on our mundane plane on May 4. Featuring two elongated invocations, The Golden Fields and the Borges-referencing Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius – a tale of ideas and worlds made manifest – it’s likely to turn your mind into a psychedelically hued, deliriously dissolving bath bomb.

For those of you who have ever stood between facing mirrors and wished you could just get out of the way and glimpse down the infinitely reflecting hallway, we have the next best thing: an exclusive stream of Thought And Existence in its full, immersive glory.

So without further ado, pop the red pill, prepare for the clock on the office wall to turn into some swirling portal and lose, or perhaps find yourself, to the wonders of Bong below!

Still here? Check out Bong's Facebook page, and then lose the last vestiges of your mind to a thoroughly trippy video for the track, The Golden Fields!